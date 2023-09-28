HamberMenu
Retired Navy engineer beaten up by neighbour for feeding stray dogs

September 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old retired engineer with the Indian Navy was assaulted by his neighbour for feeding biscuits to stray dogs in Chokkanahalli in Bagaluru police station limits where he was living on Sunday.

The Injured Amarnath Chauhan is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and filed a complaint with the Bagaluru police on Sunday. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the accused charging him for assault and criminal intimidation.

Mr. Chauhan said that he used to go on a morning walk everyday and feed the stray dogs. On Sunday morning too, he set out for walk and was feeding biscuits to the stray dogs. The accused Chandrappa, staying in his neighbourhood, walked to him armed with a wooden log and attacked him. The accused even started shouting at him using unparliamentary words and warned him with dire consequences if he continued to feed the stray dogs. Mr. Chauhan with the help of passers-by admitted himself to a hospital for treatment.

Several animal right activists have condemned the incident and demanded the police to take strict action against the accused. However, four days after the case was registered, the police are yet to take any action against the accused.

Arun Prasad, city-based animal rights activist, said the Union government’s Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, states that the community and people have to ensure food supply to stray dogs. Supreme Court has also said relocation of stray dogs was not permissible. The State government and local administration should create awareness on this, he said.

