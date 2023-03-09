Retired Lt. Gen. Srikrishna Sardeshpande dead

March 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army Srikrishna Sardeshpande, who was also an environmentalist, died on Wednesday. He was 90.

Hailing from Munnoli in Belagavi district, he retired from the Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army.

He settled down in Dharwad and set up Paryavarani, an environment advocacy group.

He was a vocal opponent of the project to divert the Mahadayi to take up water supply works in the Kalasa and Bandori Nala areas. He was an active member of INTACH and wrote books in Kannada and English about environment and heritage.

He had served in the Bangladesh War in 1971, the Sri Lanka Peacekeeping Force in 1985 and the operations against insurgents in Nagaland.

Seriously concerned about the destruction of the rain forests in the Western Ghats, he spoke against deforestation due to mining, dams, shifting cultivation and urbanisation.

He joined concerned citizens to organise awareness programmes and treks through the river basins of the Mahadayi, the Malaprabha, the Tilari and the Kali. He wrote to the government and other agencies, addressed meetings and advised youth about non-sustainable environment practices. He regularly wrote to newspapers against what he called the desertification of North Karnataka.

He was instrumental in the establishment of wildlife sanctuaries in Bhimgad in Karnataka and Netravati and Mahadayi sanctuaries in Goa. He met the Governor of Goa to convey the concerns of affected citizens.

He had proposed the setting up of the Sahyadri Ecological Sensitive Area (SESA), that included forest and wildlife hotspots in 12,000 square kilometres in Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

However, this multi-State protected area is yet to be declared so.

Paryavarani members organised a condolence meeting in the Visvesvaraya Bhavan in Dharwad on Thursday and the Vaccine Depot in Belagavi on Wednesday. Environment activists Dilip Kamat and Nyla Coelho spoke at the meeting in Belagavi.