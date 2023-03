March 07, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Retired IAS officer M.D. Lakshminarayan has now entered politics by joining the BJP on Tuesday.

Mr. Lakshminarayan was welcomed into the party by BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel with a party flag at a programme held at the party State office in Bengaluru along with a few other leaders who quit the Congress and JD(S) to join the BJP.