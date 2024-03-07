March 07, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - BENGALURU

A group of 22 retired all-India service officers of IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS from Karnataka have written to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, to put the administration of oath of office to newly-elected member Syed Naseer Hussain of the Congress on hold.

They want the process to be put on hold till the member is absolved of alleged involvement in raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in the corridors of the Karnataka secretariat soon after declaration of the results of the elections to the Rajya Sabha.

In a memorandum submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, they urged Mr. Dhankhar to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 4, Bengaluru police arrested three persons in connection with the case, which was registered on February 27.

The BJP has staged protests inside and outside the State legislature demanding a probe into the episode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT