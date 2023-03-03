Retired HC judge D.V. Shylendra Kumar passes away

March 03, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

D.V. Shylendra Kumar, a retired judge of the High Court of Karnataka, died here on Friday. He was 71. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mr. Kumar was the first judge of the High Court to open a blog and publish articles on the requirement of transparency in the judiciary besides criticising the Supreme Court’s collegium. He had written an article criticising the then Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan for opposing declaration of assets by High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Mr. Kumar made details of his assets public on his blog in August 2009 after the then Chief Justice of the High Court (P.D. Dinakaran) refused to put the details on the High Court’s official website. Mr. Kumar was the second High Court judge in the country to publicly declare assets. He had also revolted against Mr. Dinakaran following the allegation of land grab and corruption against the latter.

