Retired govt. official found dead

Hassan

10 May 2021 15:32 IST

A retired government official, who tested positive for COVID-19 infection, was found dead with a gunshot wound at his farm near Belenahalli Tanda in Tarikere taluk on Monday. Somla Naika, 71, who retired as deputy tahsildar, had given his swab for COVID-19 test on May 7 and the laboratory report confirming the infection reached him on Sunday.

Somla Naik, who was disturbed over the report, shot himself with his licensed gun in his vehicle. Tarikere PSI Chandramma told The Hindu that a death note was found at the spot. He had written he was worried about the health and safety of his family members as he was infected. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Tarikere police reached the spot and registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)