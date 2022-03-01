Retired employees’ State convention in Hubballi

A State-level convention of retired government employees and senior citizens is scheduled to be held in April and Hubballi will host the event

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, State president of the Karnataka Rajya Nivrutta Sarkari Noukarara Haagu Hiriya Nagarikara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha (Karnataka State Retired Government Employees and Senior Citizens Welfare Association) B.A. Patil said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had consented to inaugurate the convention in April and the date will be finalised soon.

Mr. Patil said that Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and A. Narayanaswamy, district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar, Handloom and Textile Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa will be the guests.

He said that there were several pending demands pertaining to members of the association and during the convention all the issues would be brought to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Mr. Patil said that the association had urged the Government to set up a separate cell for hearing grievances of senior citizens in police stations and separate ward in government hospitals. This apart, there were several other demands of the retired employees and senior citizens, which were yet to be addressed, he said.

Office-bearers of the association Sunanda Bennur, P.P. Gaikwad, F.A. Sheikh, Hemagiri Pattanashetti, P.V. Hiremath, A.F. Reshmi, and Rajkumar Kamaraddi briefed about various other demands and said that they would be forced to file public interest litigation in the Supreme Court if there was no positive response from the Government.