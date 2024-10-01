GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired employees stage protest in Mysuru

Published - October 01, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Retired Employees Forum staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Members of Karnataka Retired Employees Forum staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Members of Karnataka Retired Employees’ Forum staged a demonstration near the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Tuesday seeking retirement benefits as per the 7th Pay Commission.

The members of the forum said that many of the benefits including commutation, and death-cum-retirement gratuity of employees who had retired between July 1, 2022 and July 31, 2024, had been computed as per the 6th Pay Commission.

In a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, the members said that the retired employees had held a series of meetings in this connection and a mega rally was also conducted at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on September 18.

