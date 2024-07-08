ADVERTISEMENT

Retired employees seek pension

Updated - July 08, 2024 08:44 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Retired employees holding a demonstration in Mysuru on Monday seeking monthly pension. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of the EPS 95, Retired Employees’ Welfare Association, Mysuru on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Provident Fund office in Mysuru in support of their demands, including ₹9,000 a month plus DA as monthly pension.

The retired employees of various companies are part of the welfare association and staged the protest to draw the attention of the authorities to their demands.

While demanding free medical aid for the EPS 95 retired employees, they demanded that the 15-day gratuity should be raised to 20-day gratuity for the existing factory workers. The protestors also sought concession in railway tickets like it was before COVID-19 and a salary of ₹30,000 a month for the unorganised workers employed in various factories and industries.

The factory workers who were eligible for the EPF should be given a monthly pension of ₹5,000, the protestors demanded.

