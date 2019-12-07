Karnataka

Retired employees seek higher pension

Members of the pensioners’ association staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday.

Members of the pensioners’ association staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

They cite higher cost of living as the main cause

Members of the Karnataka State EPF Retired Employees Organisation staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday seeking an upward revision of minimum pension.

They said the existing pension hovered between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 per month and should be revised to at least ₹7,500 per month given the present cost of living. It is impossible to eke out a decent living with the current pension rate, they said.

Though the issue was raked up during the second tenure of the UPA government there was no progress, according to the organisation.

The members said though the MPs had promised to raise the issue in Parliament they have failed to resolve the issue.

