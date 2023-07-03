Retired employees of UoM protest over non-receipt of pension

July 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Several retired employees of University of Mysore held a demonstration in front of Crawford Hall in the city on Monday, July 3, to protest against the failure of the university authorities to disburse their monthly pension.

The University of Mysore’s Retired Employees Forum said the Karnataka High Court’s recent stay on the appointment of Prof. N.K. Lokanath as the Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore has adversely affected the day-to-day functioning of the university, including issuing financial sanctions.

With university officials including the Finance Officer not empowered to approve sanctions with such huge financial implications, the university authorities had contacted the officials of Higher Education Department in Bengaluru. However, senior officials of the department were away attending the Budget session of the State Legislature, according to sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the forum has urged the Registrar of University of Mysore V.R. Shylaja to immediately bring to the State government’s attention the unprecedented situation that has arisen in the University of Mysore in the wake of the High Court stay over the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

The Forum urged the government to immediately take a decision on appointing the senior-most Dean of the university as the acting Vice Chancellor so that the day-to-day functioning of the University is not affected.

With the university unable to release pension of its more than 1,800 retired employees, several members of the forum gathered at Crawford Hall and complained about the difficulties they were facing to meet their expenditure, including purchase of medicines.

The Forum Secretary Krishna Mallegowda, in a press statement, has warned that all the 1,800 retired employees will turn up in front of Crawford Hall with black bands if the university does not release their pension within the next two days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.