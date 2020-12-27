Retired Dy.SP found dead

Bengaluru

27 December 2020 22:57 IST

A retired Dy.SP allegedly ended his life at his residence in M.C. Layout, Vijayanagar, on Sunday.

Hanumanthappa was suffering from chronic ailments and was under depression, and this could be the reason behind his extreme step, a senior police officer said. Hanumanthappa had served as ACP in Vijayanagar sub-division before he retired in 2013. He was also part of the STF involved in the Veerappan operation. He was awarded the President’s medal. His death comes close on the heels of the death of Dy.SP Lakshmi, who was allegedly found dead at her friend’s house recently. A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)

