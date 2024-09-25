Retired college teachers to meet in Shivamogga on September 29

The Federation of University and College Retired Teachers’ Association in Karnataka will hold its annual general meeting at Ambedkar Bhavana in Shivamogga on September 29.

The members of the association, who have crossed 75 years of age, will be felicitated on the occasion, said K.G. Lokesh, president of the federation, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The association with more than 3,000 members has been active since 2018. It started with a few retired teachers in Bengaluru. Gradually, it spread across the State and increased its strength. “The members of the association are engaged in various activities to share their academic experience with the younger generations,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The association is expecting around 700 members for the annual meeting in Shivamogga. As many as 41 members, who have crossed 75 years, will be felicitated at the event. Besides that, the association will also raise certain demands.

While in service, the teachers received salary and dearness allowance equivalent to those of Central government employees. However, after retirement, the pension and other benefits are granted as per the State government scale. “We are getting ₹15,000 less pension than our counterparts in neighbouring States,” Lokesh added.