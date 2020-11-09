Retired BU professor found dead

N.S. Ashok Kumar, 64, retired Bangalore University (BU) professor and former Registrar (Evaluation) of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, was allegedly found dead in his house at Mico Layout on Sunday. He was living with his wife and son.

Prof. Kumar, originally from Shivamogga, completed his graduation in Mysuru and then did a master’s in mass media in BU where he later worked as professor in the same department.

The police said he was found dead in his reading room by family members around 6 a.m. According to the police, on Saturday midnight, he spoke to his wife and went inside the reading room. On Sunday, his wife woke up and could not find him. She checked the reading room where he was found dead. The police said they are yet to ascertain the reason behind the death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)