Retd. professors of UoM hold demonstration seeking pension benefits

Several retired professors of University of Mysore gathered in front of Kuvempu Statue in Manasagangothri on Friday to protest against the inordinate delay by the University authorities in paying their pension arrears and other dues.
The professors, who had superannuated after April 1, 2018, had not been paid their full pensionary benefits. Though the matter had been brought to the University authorities and the government several times since June 2020, nothing has materialised so far, the retired professors said.
The retired professors held a demonstration in front of Kuvempu Statue between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m University Vice-Chancellor Hemantha Kumar and Registrar R. Shivappa met the protesters and promised to take necessary steps.
The retired professors said that they were to be paid not only pension arrears, but also earned leave encashment arrears, gratuity difference arrears and commutation difference arrears from April 1, 2018 as per the government order dated April 24, 2018.
