Retd. assistant teacher in Belthangady booked under SC, ST Act

The Belthangady police has booked a former assistant teacher of a government school in Laila village of Belthangady Taluk under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly not taking along students belonging to the Scheduled Caste for a lunch offered by a private person.

In a complaint, Seena, a labourer, said his two children – one in Class 7 and another in Class 5 – studying in the Government Higher Primary School in Padladi of Laila village were left behind in the school while 52 students from Classes 5 to 7 were taken for lunch offered by a person who held a house warming ceremony on February 26.

On being informed by his children the next day, Seena brought this to the notice of Belthangady Block Education Officer and sought disciplinary action against Assistant Teacher Uma Rao, who was holding the charge of headmaster of the school. Seena accused Ms. Rao of hurting the sentiments of his children. Ms. Rao had illegally allowed children to attend a private function during the school time, he alleged in the complaint.

As the BEO failed to take any action, Mr. Seena filed a complaint with the police on March 12.

Ms. Rao retired from service on February 29.

The Belthangady police registered the complaint against Ms. Rao under Section 3 (R) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, Valentine D'Souza, is investigating the case.

The police have taken the statements of the two children. As students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community were among those who went out for lunch, legal opinion from the Department of Prosecution about the way to proceed under the SC and ST Act is being sought.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said a notice was issued to Ms. Rao and she has claimed innocence. A departmental inquiry will be initiated following action by the police, he said.