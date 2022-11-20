Retaining wall work begins in Madikeri

November 20, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The work on repairing the retaining wall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri has got off to a start. The Kodagu MLAs had taken objection to the quality of the retaining wall that was constructed to protect the DC’s office complex in Madikeri. Some slabs of the retaining wall started protruding and the workers had cited water seepage for the falling slabs. The Madikeri-Mangalore road adjoining the office had to be closed for some time during monsoon in view of the bulging slabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US