  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Retaining wall work begins in Madikeri

November 20, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The work on repairing the retaining wall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri has got off to a start. The Kodagu MLAs had taken objection to the quality of the retaining wall that was constructed to protect the DC’s office complex in Madikeri. Some slabs of the retaining wall started protruding and the workers had cited water seepage for the falling slabs. The Madikeri-Mangalore road adjoining the office had to be closed for some time during monsoon in view of the bulging slabs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.