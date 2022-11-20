Retaining wall work begins in Madikeri

November 20, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The work on repairing the retaining wall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Madikeri has got off to a start. The Kodagu MLAs had taken objection to the quality of the retaining wall that was constructed to protect the DC’s office complex in Madikeri. Some slabs of the retaining wall started protruding and the workers had cited water seepage for the falling slabs. The Madikeri-Mangalore road adjoining the office had to be closed for some time during monsoon in view of the bulging slabs.