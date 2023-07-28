Retaining wall of railway overbridge collapses in Hangarahalli, Hassan

July 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Shivamogga

A portion of the retaining wall of the railway overbridge at Hangarahalli in Holensaraipura in Hassan district collapsed on Friday. The overbridge is located on Hassan-Mysuru Road (National Highway 373), and hundreds of vehicles commute on the road daily.

Following heavy rains, the cement slabs collapsed early in the morning, leaving the local people and the travellers on the road worried. The residents of Hangarahalli said that the bridge was constructed only a couple of years ago, and a portion of the retaining wall collapsed a few months ago. They demanded the demolition of the entire structure and its rebuilding.

Holenarasipur MLA and former Minister H.D. Revanna visited the spot. Speaking to the media, he said the poor quality of the work by the contractor led to the collapse. “I and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda had complained to the Railway Minister about the poor quality work. This has to be demolished completely, and the project has to be taken up afresh,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that he would speak to the officers of the Ministry of Railways and appeal to them to take up fresh work. And, until then, the vehicles should be made to pass through the railway gate, he said.