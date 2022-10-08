Retain land earmarked for IIT, says Revanna

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 08, 2022 19:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and MLA H.D. Revanna has urged Hassan district administration to retain the land earmarked for IIT on the outskirts of Hassan city. Any attempt to take up any other project in the said land would not be tolerated, he said at a press conference in Hassan on Saturday.

An extent of 1,057 acres had been earmarked for an IIT. Efforts were being made to develop an industrial layout on the said land. “If you cannot bring an IIT to the city, leave it. We will bring it when we come to power. But do not take up any other project on the land”, he said referring to the State government.

Further, he said there had been an effort to develop an industrial layout in five packages. There had been corruption in the tender process. “If an inquiry is ordered into the deal, I am prepared to provide documents”, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA also alleged large-scale corruption in developing a residential layout by Hassan Urban Development Authority. There had been a transaction to the tune of ₹100 crore. The amount had been shared by people from the state-level to local offices, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app