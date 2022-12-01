Retailers, businessmen in Mysuru seek rebate on trade licence renewal

December 01, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Retailers and traders in the city have sought rebate on trade licence fee if it is renewed for five years.

A government notification was issued recently authorising the local bodies across the State to permit traders to renew their licence once in 5 years by collecting the amount for the renewal period.

But the traders have demanded a one-year rebate if the licence was to be renewed for five years as it entailed a higher outgo from them in bulk and could prove to be exorbitant.

A section of the stakeholders recently met Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar and apprised him of the imperatives of extending the rebate. ‘’The MCC council can take a decision and forward the same to the government for its endorsement’’, said C. Narayana Gowda of Hotel Owners’ Association. The trade licence fee depends on the type of business and ranges from as low as ₹750 per annum to upward of ₹50,000 per annum, according to Mr. Narayana Gowda.

Earlier, the trade licence renewal was an annual affair and was perceived to be a nuisance as it entailed endless waiting at the corporation zonal offices.

‘’There was also harassment for producing documents none of which was essential for issuing or renewing the licence fee and traders ended up bribing the revenue officials of the MCC’’, according to an entrepreneur in the city.

‘’But with the new GO permitting the renewal of licence for a period of five years, one may have to pay the bribe only once in five years instead of every year’’, he added and welcomed the decision as a ‘’big relief’’.

K.B. Lingaraju, president, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the new order is applicable across Karnataka and is a step forward in ease of doing business. This will also introduce transparency but the traders’ demand for rebate yet to be conceded by the government, he added.

The stakeholders including various branches of chambers of commerce and industry across the State had repeatedly convened meetings and apprised the government of the problems faced by entrepreneurs in the annual renewal of trade licence following which the present system is being rolled out, Mr. Lingaraju added.

The MCCI has around 1,700 registered members from the city and surrounding areas through the number of retailers and traders is many fold that number, said Mr. Lingaraju.

Meanwhile, Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru Industries Association has pointed out that industrialists are exempted from procuring trade licence through some of the local bodies insist on it.

He said an amendment to the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act was introduced a few years ago and a gazette notification was also issued exempting industries and factories from obtaining trade licence.