Retail-dining-entertainment village proposed at KIA

As part of the airport city project, a retail-dining-entertainment (RDE) village will come up on the premises of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

It will be developed on 23 acres as a mid to high-end shopping and lifestyle destination, catering to the growing demand of this segment in Bengaluru.

The village will be connected to bus services and the proposed Namma Metro lines.

In a press release, BIAL stated that Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BIAL has appointed DP Architects Singapore and Portland Design UK as architectural consultants for the project. The RDE village will be located adjacent to the proposed concert arena and the convention and exhibition Centre.

“The RDE Village is built on the vision of creating a retail and lifestyle destination. Set within a high energy, bustling Airport environment, it is expected to cater to the millennial mindset. This development is envisioned to have an open fluid environment that seamlessly links multiple zones, through interactive and sensory experiences that encourage longer dwell time and repeat visits,” stated the release.