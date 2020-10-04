Resurvey ordered for proposed industrial area in Nagamangala

This follows a meeting between HDK and Jagadish Shettar

The State government has ordered a re-survey of land acquisition for the proposed industrial area at Nagamangala in Mandya district.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday held a meeting with department officials, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) legislators A. Manjunath and Suresh Gowda and asked the department to resurvey the acquisition of lands for industrial areas in Nagamangala.

Mr. Kumaraswamy said orders had been issued for acquiring irrigated and plantation areas for industrial areas. It was better to acquire dry lands instead of irrigated areas in the Nagamangala taluk. Industrial estate was needed for development of the taluk and to provide jobs, the JD(S) leader said.

Mr. Shettar, who heard the problems expressed by JD(S) leaders, told department officials to resurvey the land for acquisition for industrial purposes.

MLC Appaji Gowda, Industries and Commerce Department principal secretary Gaurav Gupta, KIADB CEO Shivashanker, and Udgog Mitra director Revanna Gowda were present.