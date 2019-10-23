‘Resurvey’ of Purnaiah canal: Activists welcome MLA’s stand

Kukkarhalli Kere Ulisi Andolana has welcomed MLA G.T. Deve Gowda’s announcement of redoing the survey of Purnaiah canal in an effort to preserve the lake’s lifeline. “We congratulate him (Mr. Gowda) for his firm and timely stand on the issue,” it said.

S. Shobana, Shyaljesha, Tanuja and Bhamy Shenoy, all of them associated with the andolana, said, “We were shocked to learn that an order had been issued for the construction of the road on what is remaining of the canal. We hope that there must be some misunderstanding on this citizen-unfriendly step.”

The people behind the movement said in a statement here that they have been studying the canal from time to time to find out how to increase the inflow of rainwater into the lake. “When Kukkarahalli was in the pink of its health, Purnaiah canal was in good shape. Unfortunately, over the years, because of neglect by the authorities, the greed of the real estate mafia and the indifference of the public, the canal has been encroached upon in several places. Of the original length of 22 km, only 4 km remains today,” they maintained.

During several meetings with Deputy Commissioners over the years, many proposals had been submitted seeking restoration of the canal. “It is our firm belief that even now with some effort, encroachments can be removed in some places and where it cannot, alternative routes can be provided for flow of water. It will not be easy and also technically challenging. But it can be done and will cost money that is worth spending to save the lake,” they held.

“What is needed is political will. If the people demand that elected leaders act, they will be forced to undertake the restoration. If we continue to show indifference and do nothing, we will lose Kukkarhalli lake within few years,” they cautioned.

They urged the people of Mysuru to come forward to get involved with the movement and sought support for Mr. Gowda for his effort. They demanded that the MCC Commissioner stop any activity involving encroachment of Purnaiah canal.