Resurgent economy set to help Bommai present please-all Budget in poll year; size likely to cross ₹3 lakh crore

February 11, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

With less than 100 days to go for the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is all set to present a Budget on February 17 with an eye to please as many sections as possible.

As the new government to be in place in May likely to present a new Budget, the Budget speech next week will be more of a poll pitch for the ruling party and an exercise in “articulating the legacy” of Mr. Bommai, sources in the government said. The Chief Minister has so far described the upcoming Budget as a “Budget for the voiceless”, with a focus on “farmers, working class, poor, and women”, setting its political tone.

Resurgent economy

With the State economy out of the pandemic shadow, the Budget outlay will likely cross the ₹3 lakh crore benchmark for the first time and Mr. Bommai will likely present a revenue surplus Budget after two years of revenue deficit Budgets, top sources in the government said.

On Saturday, Mr. Bommai tweeted that the State collected a record ₹6,085 crore as GST in January 2023, and Karnataka continues to be the State with the highest growth rate of 30% in the GST collection. Terming the revenue generation in 2022-23 as a “remarkable mop up”, he said, “This augmentation to revenue will allow the government to present a better Budget this year.”

Focus on women, farmers

This resurgence in economy will come in handy for the Chief Minister to allocate a significant portion of funds for welfare schemes, sources in the CMO said. The big ticket announcement will be the Stree Samarthya scheme, where direct monetary assistance has been promised to women to run their houses independently. The scheme was announced in January, apparently to pre-empt Congress’ announcement that it will implement the Gruha Lakshmi scheme giving a monthly allowance of ₹2,000 to women, if voted to power.

While Mr. Bommai has championed pro-farmer schemes such as Raita Vidya Nidhi and Raita Shakti, as part of his legacy, he is likely to introduce more such welfare schemes for the battered farm sector. The Budget will also likely include several proposals pandering to electorally key communities, including allocations to mutts of different castes and institutions, sources said.

Big ticket infrastructure

Mr. Bommai has already announced that the Budget would propose substantial allocation for the irrigation sector to aid agriculture. Significant allocations are expected for Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi projects apart from a slew of lift irrigation projects, sources said. The Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of Bengaluru, has announced an allocation of ₹7,000 crore for the city, which will likely include investments for storm-water drain work to prevent flooding, suburban rail, and Peripheral Ring Road, sources said.

North Karnataka is also hopeful that the Chief Minister, who is from the region, will make significant investments there. Mr. Bommai is expected to shower some “gifts” for his home district Haveri and constituency Shiggaon, sources said.