Resumption of train services toMumbai, North India sought

The Hubballi-based Rail Pravasi Samiti has urged Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi to take steps to resume train services to locations in North India and Mumbai for the benefit of people who travel regularly by trains.
In a letter to Mr. Angadi, which was released to the media here on Tuesday, president of Rail Pravasi Samiti and member of Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Mahendra Singhi and another DRUCC member Prakash Kataria have urged the Union Minister to take the requisite steps.
Thanking the Union minister for running Shramik Express trains to various locations on their request during the lockdown, Mr. Singhi has pointed out that over 200 train services have already resumed for regular travellers.
“But train services to Mumbai and North India from Hubballi have not resumed yet. I request you to resume train services from Hubballi to Mumbai. Also, re-start the services of Bengaluru-Hubballi-Jodhpur Express and Bengaluru-Hubballi-Ajmer Express,” Mr. Singhi has said.
He has pointed out that due to the lack of regular train services, people from the region were forced to spend more money for travelling to destinations in North India. And, senior citizens and women were facing difficulties due to the long bus journey.
The samiti has also made a similar appeal to the General Manager of South Western Railway.
