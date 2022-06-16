Results show educated voters have rejected BJP: Siddaramaiah

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 21:50 IST

Victory for Congress in two seats indicative of a wave in party’s favour, says former CM

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday termed the Congress party’s victory in South Graduates and North West Teachers constituencies as “rejection” of the ruling BJP by educated voters for its “communal and revenge politics.” The victory of the party in two constituencies was an indication of a wave in favour of the party ahead of next year’s Legislative Assembly elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons here. The BJP had confidence of winning all four seats. Despite campaigning by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in all four constituencies, the BJP failed to win in two segments. The voters rejected the “communal and revenge politics” of the BJP, the former Chief Minister said. Former Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti won the elections owing to his personal charisma and not because of the BJP. Earlier, Mr. Horatti had won on the JD(S) ticket. Disgruntled with the faulty economic policies, unemployment, and inflation, the educated electorate had voted in favour of the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah argued.



