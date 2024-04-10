ADVERTISEMENT

Results of first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka 2024

April 10, 2024 10:33 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - bengaluru

KSEAB announced the results of the first annual exams on April 10

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

A file photo of students appearing for the second PU examination in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M A SRIRAM

Results of the first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka were announced on April 10 by Manjushree, Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

13 candidates topped the science stream with a score of 595.

Manjushree (centre), Chairperson of Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, announced the results of the first annual exam of 2nd PUC in Karnataka, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Medha D., from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar, Bengaluru has topped the Arts stream with 596 marks.

Medha D., from NMKRV PU College at Jayanagar in Bengaluru, topped the Arts stream with 596 marks, in the first annual exam of 2nd PUC, the results of which were announced on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ganavi M. from Tumakuru has emerged as topped the commerce stream with 597 marks.

Of the 6,81,079 students who appeared for the examinations, a total of 5,52,690 (81.15%) passed. Compare to 2023, this year, passing percentage has increased by 6.48%. Last year, it was 74.67%.

Dakshnina Kannada topped the district-wise percentage with 97.37% students clearing the exams, followed by Udupi with 96.80%.

