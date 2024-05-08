Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the class 10 results of the first annual examination on May 9 at 10.30 a.m.

The results will be available to students online after 10.30 a.m. The board will simultaneously send the result to students through SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

From this academic year, the KSEAB has decided to conduct three annual examinations for class 10. The 1st annual exam was conducted from March 25 to April 6 across Karnataka. This time, around 8.69 lakh students appeared for the examinations.

