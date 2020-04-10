Restrictions tightened in Mandya with five COVID-19 positive cases

Restrictions on the movements of people and private vehicles were tightened in different parts of Mandya on Friday with five men testing positive for COVID-19.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Friday visited a checkpoint at Swarnasandra, where a Nanjangud pharmaceutical company employee had tested positive for the virus on Thursday, and issued strict instructions to the personnel posted there to bar movement of vehicles on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

Several hundreds of vehicles were sent back after ascertaining the occupants were not heading for any important work. The people heading on emergency/important works were allowed to continue with their travel.

The COVID-19 patient from Swarnasandra has been working as microbiologist with the quality control team of the pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud since 2010. His parents, sister and her daughter have been quarantined at Swarnasandra.

Malavalli

The enforcement of COVID-19 lockdown has been intensified on Friday in Malavalli where four men, attendees of Markaz prayers at Nizamuddin masjid in Delhi, tested positive recently.

Barricaded

The localities of COVID-19 patients at both the places have been declared as containment zone. A buffer zone of 3-km radius from their residence has also been formed with an aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

According to the reports reaching here, patrolling on highways has been intensified at Nagamangala, as around 25 primary and secondary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat conference attendees are placed under quarantine; at K.R. Pet, as several hundreds of people from the town are working in COVID-19-affected Maharashtra; and on roads leading to Mysuru where 41 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported.

All the five are isolated at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in the town.