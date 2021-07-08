Restrictions removed in Kodagu

In the light of declining positivity rate in Kodagu, the State government on Thursday announced relaxation of COVID-19 related strictures that were in place in the district.

The order said that after assessing the weekly moving average positivity rate and considering the consistent declining trend of the case positivity rate, the State Executive Committee decided to extend relaxations to Kodagu district, an order to this effect said on Thursday.

Earlier, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told reporters that there was a huge demand from the general public, and those running homestays to lift the restrictions in Kodagu since it would enable them to resume normal activities.