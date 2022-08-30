Restrictions on trekking in Kunti Betta puts adventure sports NGO in a spot

Kunti Betta in Pandavapura near Mysuru is one of the favourite destination for trekkers. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ever since Kunti Betta, the rocky hillock at Pandavapura near here, went out of bounds for adventure tourists after complaints of nighttime partying and environmental damage, the National Adventure Foundation’s (NAF), an NGO recognised by Government agencies for conducting training programmes in adventure sports activities, is finding itself in a tight spot.

For, the NAF’s Karnataka chapter based in Mysuru is unable to oblige requests from educational institutions and others to conduct adventure sports programmes at Kunti Betta, which had emerged as a popular trekking destination for adventure seekers from Mysuru after the authorities banned trekking in Chamundi Hills.

In June this year, the Tahsildar of Pandavapura taluk issued orders restricting adventure sports activities in Kunti Betta and the nearby Pandavapura lake based on a complaint given by residents of nearby Hiremarali and Chikkade villages that adventure seekers consume liquor at night in the name of trekking and indulge in other illegal activities while the commercial tour operators are making money. The complainants even alleged that the water in Pandavapura lake had been polluted because of the water sports organised by these tour operators.

The complaint had also referred to the damage caused to Bheemana Onake, the legendary stone pillar resembling a pestle atop the hillock, allegedly by adventure seekers. The “Onake”, however, has now been replaced with another stone structure.

NAF’s Karnataka chapter Director Rukmini Chandran pointed out that NAF is the go-to NGO for not only educational institutions in the region, but also Government agencies like Nehru Yuva Kendra and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports Department for their adventure sports programmes. “Because we have the equipment and expertise as we are active in the field since the last several decades,” said Ms. Chandran.

Sharing the copy of a letter issued by Vidyavardhaka First Grade College, Mysuru, requesting NAF to organise adventure sports programme for its students at Kunti Betta from September 9 to 12, Ms. Chandran said the UGC and AICTE were now recommending advetnure sports to the students for character development and has issued guidelines for the same.

“Unlike the commercial operators, mostly from Bengaluru, who organise night treks, where consumption of liquor, campfire and partying is common, our trekking programmes are strictly held between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. The participants are closely monitored and no illegal activities are allowed in our programme. We meet all the conditions laid down by Adventure Tourism Committee of Government of Karnataka. As an organisation with 40-years of accident free reputation, we have certified and experienced instructors as well as first aid instructors,” she said while sharing the copy of a letter issued by Hiremarali Gram Panchayat on July 19, 2022, saying they had no objection to adventure sports programmes organised by NAF.

Meanwhile, the NAF, which is recognised as an NGO by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, New Delhi, has written to the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district and requested her for permission to NAF’s Karnataka chapter to organise land and acqua adventure sports activities like trekking, rock climbing, rope activities and water sports like kayaking and country rafting at Pandavapura.