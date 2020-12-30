Restrictions on New Year celebrations in Mysuru

Hotels, bars and restaurants have to be closed by 11.30 p.m.

The Mysuru city police have directed hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, and pubs to close by 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, as part of the curbs imposed on New Year celebrations.

In an effort to prevent a spread of COVID-19, the city police have imposed restrictions that will remain in force from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.

Curbs to be in force from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday

Congregation of people in open spaces, parks, and grounds banned

Gatherings have also been banned near the Mysuru palace, surrounding areas

The order, issued by City Police Commissioner Chandragupta on Tuesday, bans gatherings of more than five persons on public roads, besides the congregation of people in open spaces, parks, and grounds for celebrating the New Year.

Gatherings have also been banned near the Mysuru palace and surrounding areas, on D. Devaraj Urs Road, St. Philomena’s Church, Big Clock Tower circle, Kalidasa Road, Dufferin Clock Tower circle, Outer Ring Road, and at roadside dhabas and resorts.

No special programmes

The police have also banned special programmes featuring music, bands, and dance events at hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, and other recreational centres. The number of patrons on the premises should be restricted to 50% of the capacity, as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Hotels, bars and restaurants, malls, clubs and others should allow entry only to patrons who reserve seats in advance. The bursting of crackers by groups is also banned.