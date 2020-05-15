Restrictions on large gatherings for weddings, other events to continue

Restrictions on large gatherings of guests for weddings and other events will continue even after the lockdown is eased.

According to an advisory issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of guests attending a wedding should not be more than 50. And, importantly no person from a containment zone should be allowed to attend the function.

While permission for the event and travel passes should be obtained from the local authorities, the event should be conducted in a suitable public place with good natural ventilation without air-conditioning, the advisory stated.

Not permitted

That apart, persons aged above 65, pregnant women, and children aged below 10 are not permitted to attend weddings and other events.

Sanitisers should be provided at the entry and at appropriate places, and facilities to wash hands with soap and water should be provided.

Thermal screening of all persons should be conducted at the entry of the venue. The scanner should be held 3 to 15 cm away from the person’s forehead. Anyone found having fever (37.5° C or 99.5° F), cold, cough, and difficulty in breathing should not be permitted to attend the event and immediately referred to seek medical advice, the advisory stated.

Wearing masks and maintaining physical distance of more than one metre is compulsory. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutkha, and tobacco is not allowed.

While a nodal person should be identified for overseeing the arrangements and coordination at the venue, a list of people attending the wedding with contact details has to be maintained. All guests should have to download Aarogya Setu app, the advisory stated.