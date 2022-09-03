Restrictions on heavy vehicles plying to Tamil Nadu via MM Hills

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 03, 2022 19:46 IST

The Chamarajanagar district administration has banned heavy vehicles with more than six wheels from plying between Talabetta in Hanur taluk to neighbouring Tamil Nadu via Malai Mahadeshwara or MM Hills road.

Also, vehicles with six wheels like trucks have been barred from operating on the road between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal.

However, vehicles transporting essential goods for the villagers and general public, fire and emergency services vehicles, ambulances, public transportation vehicles including government and private buses and other light motor vehicles are exempted from the ban, the order said.

In the wake of the Madras High Court ruling banning night traffic on National Highway 209, all types of vehicles had begun plying to Tamil Nadu via MM Hills road, a statement issued by the Chamarajanagar district administration said, adding that the road between Talabetta to MM Hills and from MM Hills to Palar was narrow with a lot of sharp bends, leading to heavy traffic density on the road.

The rise in traffic density on the road was causing inconvenience to devotees visiting MM Hills Temple, general public, and emergency vehicles, the statement said. 

Hence, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar, under Section 115 of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Act 1988 and Rule 221-A of Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, has completely banned heavy vehicles with more than six wheels from operating between Talabetta in Hanur taluk and Tamil Nadu via MM Hills, while vehicles with six wheels like trucks have been banned from operating on the route between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

