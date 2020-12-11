The district administration of Chamarajanagar has imposed restrictions on drilling borewells in Gundlupet taluk consequent to a report by the Directorate of Ground Water that the water table was depleting due to excessive usage.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi said that no fresh permissions will be issued to drill borewell unless it was accompanied by clearance from the district ground water authority. He said the Directorate recently conducted an audit of the ground water usage as per which Gundlupet taluk figures poorly with excessive usage.

He said it is mandatory for the public to register themselves with the local ground water authority and seek their permission failing which they will be liable to be penalised. Any new borewell to be drilled in the notified areas for augmenting community drinking water requirements too should be backed by permission from the appropriate authority, said the Deputy Commissioner.

Similarly, usage of ground water for industrial, commercial, entertainment, mining, infrastructure and other public works will also require a no objection certificate from the ground water authority, he added. In case the usage is in excess of 25,000 litres permission has to be secured from the Karnataka Ground Water Authority, the Deputy Commissioner added.