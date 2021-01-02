Restrictions hit liquor sales towards December end

Restrictions imposed around the New Year and Christmas revelry in the light of COVID-19 seem to have brought down sales of liquor in the last eight days of December though excise revenue has seen an increase.
While ₹844.59 crore worth of liquor had been sold across the State between December 24 and December 31, 2020, it was less compared to the corresponding period in 2019 when ₹878.25 crore worth of liquor had been sold. However, the excise revenue collected from sale during this period went up from ₹500 crore in 2019 to ₹519.21 crore in 2020.
Data released by Excise Department shows a steep fall in sale of Indian Made Liquor (IML) during this period. If in 2019 as many as 18.46 lakh carton boxes had been sold, it dropped to 14.14 lakh carton boxes in 2020. However, the sale of beer in this period went up from 7.91 lakh carton boxes in 2019 to 9 lakh carton boxes in 2020.
In Bengaluru Urban district, a total of ₹283.77 crore worth of liquor was sold between December 24 and December 31, 2020, less than ₹285.45 crore worth of liquor sold in the corresponding period last year. The sale of IML saw a steep fall from 4.39 lakh carton boxes in December 2019 to 3.57 lakh carton boxes in December 2020. However, the sale of beer went up from 2.72 lakh carton boxes in December 2019 to 2.89 lakh carton boxes in December 2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath