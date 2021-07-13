Restrictions eased in Hassan

Hassan

13 July 2021 02:14 IST

The lockdown that has been in place in the district for over two months has been relaxed. Shops and business establishments are allowed to function in the daytime on all days. However, there will be a night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.. This will be in effect up to July 19.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Monday, informed the media that the public had to follow the restrictions in order to avoid the spread of the infection. Cinema halls and pubs will remain closed. Swimming pools would be open only for sportspersons undergoing training. The gathering of people in the name of political events, cultural programmes or religious events stays prohibited. Marriages can be organised with 100 people. Participants had to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour compulsorily. The number of people at a funeral has been restricted to 20, the DC ordered.

Earlier, shops that sold essential items were allowed to open only three days a week. From Monday onwards, shops and establishments can do business on all days.

