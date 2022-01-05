Karnataka

Restrict curbs to Bengaluru: KSE

RDPR Minister K.S.Eshwarappa has favoured limiting the tough rules over increasing COVID-19 cases to Bengaluru.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Wednesday, Mr.Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, said it was true the number of cases had been increasing in Bengaluru. “But the situation is not similar in other parts of the State. The test positivity rate in other districts is low. Many people are questioning the logic behind imposing tough rules and weekend lockdown across the State”, he said.

The Minister said he would discuss the issue in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. “The government should restrict public movement in Bengaluru and districts in border areas of the State. If the lockdown is clamped across the State, small-time businessmen and workers will suffer”, he said.


