BPL card cancellation to be limited to govt. staff, tax payers

Published - November 21, 2024 06:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With the BJP threatening protests against the government’s drive to cancel Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards held by “ineligible” families, as per rules, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (November 20) asked officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to cancel BPL cards of only government employees and those filing IT returns.

In a release, he said that if cards of anyone outside these two categories had been cancelled, they should be immediately restored. He warned of action against officers who had cancelled BPL cards of poor families.

Earlier in the day, BJP had warned of locking up government offices if low-income families, whose BPL cards have allegedly been cancelled, did not get them back immediately.

