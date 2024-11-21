 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BPL card cancellation to be limited to govt. staff, tax payers

Published - November 21, 2024 06:33 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With the BJP threatening protests against the government’s drive to cancel Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards held by “ineligible” families, as per rules, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (November 20) asked officials of the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to cancel BPL cards of only government employees and those filing IT returns.

In a release, he said that if cards of anyone outside these two categories had been cancelled, they should be immediately restored. He warned of action against officers who had cancelled BPL cards of poor families.

Earlier in the day, BJP had warned of locking up government offices if low-income families, whose BPL cards have allegedly been cancelled, did not get them back immediately.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:33 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.