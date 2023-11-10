HamberMenu
Restore student scholarships for children of workers, demands AIDSO

November 10, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has urged the State government to restore student scholarships for children of workers.

The government has reduced the amount under scholarships to between ₹1,000 and ₹11,000 from the earlier ₹5,000 and ₹60,000. This is anti-student and anti-worker. The amount should not only be restored but also increased, they said in a memorandum to the government.

A copy of the memorandum was submitted to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Honkeri in Belagavi on Friday.

Members Yashwant Bhajantri, Megha Gulennanavar, Elluka, Sumitra, Lakshmi, Savita, Deepa and others were present.

“Education at all levels has been commercialised today. Such scholarships, therefore, help the poor to get access to education. But due to the cut in scholarships, their dreams will be shattered. The Department of Labour Welfare collects huge sums from industries and other employers as labour welfare cess. This amount remains unused, sadly. The government should take steps to use the cess properly,” AIDSO regional coordinator Mahantesh Bilur said in the memorandum.

