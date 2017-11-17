Karnataka

Restore medical services forthwith, HC directs private hospitals, doctors

Members of different organisations staged a protest demanding passage of KPME (Amendments) Bill, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Members of different organisations staged a protest demanding passage of KPME (Amendments) Bill, in Bengaluru on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed all private medical establishments and practitioners to restore their medical services forthwith.

Basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen, the Bench said in its brief order while orally observing that violation of its order will result in violation of the court order. Private medical establishments and doctors have been on a strike since November 13 protesting against the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the interim order while hearing three PIL petitions that brought to court’s notice the plight of people due to “inhuman” act of medical establishment and societies in denying basic medical facilities to the people.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 14, 2020 7:19:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/restore-medical-services-forthwith-hc-directs-private-hospitals-doctors/article20516932.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY