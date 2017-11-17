Restore medical services forthwith, HC directs private hospitals, doctors

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed all private medical establishments and practitioners to restore their medical services forthwith.

Basic medical services are a right to life for every citizen, the Bench said in its brief order while orally observing that violation of its order will result in violation of the court order. Private medical establishments and doctors have been on a strike since November 13 protesting against the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice H.G. Ramesh and Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar passed the interim order while hearing three PIL petitions that brought to court’s notice the plight of people due to “inhuman” act of medical establishment and societies in denying basic medical facilities to the people.