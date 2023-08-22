Restoration of Krishnarajendra, Cheluvamba hospitals may complete by December

August 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The restoration of the heritage hospital buildings taken up at a cost of ₹89 crore in Mysuru may get over by December this year as the works are progressing at a brisk pace.

K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, and PKTB Sanatorium are undergoing the renovation at a time when the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) is gearing up for its centenary celebrations.

“We have asked for the completion of works by December. By and large, all works may be completed by year-end barring some which may be completed by March 2024,” said MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani.

Only repair works are on and no new structures are coming up, she said, adding that the plastering work was under way at Cheluvamba Hospital.

As the hospital buildings are declared heritage properties, the renovation has to be in compliance with the guidelines framed by the heritage experts.

A year ago, the restoration of K.R. Hospital and Cheluvamba Hospital was announced in the Budget and a sum of ₹89.5 crore was set aside. The restoration had become necessary since the structures, dating back to the times of Mysuru Maharajas, had become fragile. The local elected representatives had sought their repairs. Accordingly, the works began early this year as per the heritage norms since the hospitals buildings had been notified as heritage buildings.

Thousands of patients visit the hospitals from Mysuru and neighbouring districts for treatment and consultation.

MMCRI said a lot of care will be taken so that no inconvenience was caused to the patients during the renovation.

The PKTB Hospital and two hostels of MMCRI will also be renovated along with the hospitals at a cost of ₹89 crore, the management said.

Importantly, this is the first major restoration of the heritage hospital buildings since many decades. In total, 14 major works are being carried out with the heritage norms, without altering the original architecture.

The major works including reinforcement of walls and ceilings and fixing leaking roofs are in progress.