Restoration of damaged infrastructure to be launched soon

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday.

HUBBALLI

27 October 2020 00:51 IST

Works worth a total ₹230 crore have been approved for Hubballi-Dharwad, says Industries and district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that after the restrictions under the poll code of conduct were relaxed, works pertaining to restoration of damaged infrastructure would be launched.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that the natural calamity had caused lot of damage across the State and there was a need for restoration of infrastructure. “However, because of the COVID-19-induced lockdown and financial constraints, funds under the Chief Minister’s Nagarotthana Yojane were not released for works, including those pertaining to Hubballi-Dharwad. Although the Finance Department had given permission, it was held back due to the announcement of poll code,” he said

Mr. Shettar said that under the Nagarotthana Yojane, approval had been given for the release of ₹ 150 crore infrastructure development in Hubballi-Dharwad alone.

“The Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation will get ₹ 150 crore under the Nagarotthana Yojane and ₹ 50 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. This apart, it will get ₹ 30 crore under general funds. Once the poll code of conduct is withdrawn, the tender process will start, probably, by November first week,” he said.

The Minister said that all steps were being taken to generate employment by promoting industrial development, and amid the COVID-19 situation, the State had received good investment proposals which was 42 % of the investment proposals in the country. Setting up of new industries would generate employment for youths, including graduates, and the government was working towards making the State more investment-friendly, he said.

Regarding the BJP promise for stipend for unemployed youths, Mr. Shettar said that the party would work on it. As much time was spent fighting COVID-19, the BJP government would look into it now. But, meanwhile, the focus was also on employment generation, he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress for its allegations against the BJP government in the State, Mr. Shettar said that at a time when the Chief Minister’s post was not vacant, the Congress leaders were fight among themselves for occupying that coveted post.

Already, across the nation, the Congress was in a very sorry state and post the Bihar elections and the bypolls in Karnataka, that party would go into a coma, he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the BJP had systematically worked for the council elections and would win all the four Council seats. “Such has been the preparation that for every 20 voters in the Council elections, there is one party worker who will coordinate with them till they exercised their franchise. We will win comfortably for the work we have done,” he said.

BJP candidate for Karnataka West Graduates Constituency S.V. Sankanur and State party general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai were present.