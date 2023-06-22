Restaurants oppose early closure order

June 22, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The apparent direction of the city police to restaurants in Mysuru to shut business at 10.30 p.m. has come under criticism as the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has written to Commissioner of Police Ramesh B. for permitting restaurants to remain open till 11.30 p.m. like in the past.

With Mysuru being an important tourist destination and domestic and international tourists visiting the city all through the year, it is necessary and convenient to operate hotels till 11.30 p.m. If hotels are shut at 10.30 p.m., it will not only cause inconvenience to the general public but also to tourists. If the earlier system was continued, it would be useful to everyone, association president C. Narayana Gowda said.

“When bars and restaurants are open till 11.30 p.m., why are veg and non-veg restaurants being singled out and not permitted to operate till 11.30 p.m.,” Mr. Gowda askedr

He argued that the hotels in Bengaluru are permitted to remain open till 1 a.m. “We don’t want permission till 1 a.m. but want the system that prevailed in the past to continue,” he suggested.

