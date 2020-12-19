Restaurants on road to revival

Restaurants in Mysuru are seeing improvement in business though not on the expected lines. Nevertheless, the hotel operators are happy that revival has begun and the industry may see better prospects the next year.
Despite lifting of curbs a few months ago, most restaurants were empty with no customers, forcing many to down shutters unable to bear the loss triggered by the lockdown.
“The fall in COVID-19 cases has made people confident. This has helped the industry too though families and kids are still not coming like earlier. But, parcel service is doing well. Once schools and colleges reopen, the business may go up,” said Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda. Mr. Gowda, also a member of the Mysuru Wedding Hall Owners’ Association, said wedding halls are getting a lot of bookings for next year. After the initial hiccups, the number of weddings in choultries improved, bringing relief to property owners.
“Wedding halls are giving discounts keeping in view the unprecedented situation produced by the pandemic,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath