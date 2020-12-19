Restaurants on road to revival

Restaurants in Mysuru are seeing improvement in business though not on the expected lines. Nevertheless, the hotel operators are happy that revival has begun and the industry may see better prospects the next year.

Despite lifting of curbs a few months ago, most restaurants were empty with no customers, forcing many to down shutters unable to bear the loss triggered by the lockdown.

“The fall in COVID-19 cases has made people confident. This has helped the industry too though families and kids are still not coming like earlier. But, parcel service is doing well. Once schools and colleges reopen, the business may go up,” said Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association president C. Narayana Gowda. Mr. Gowda, also a member of the Mysuru Wedding Hall Owners’ Association, said wedding halls are getting a lot of bookings for next year. After the initial hiccups, the number of weddings in choultries improved, bringing relief to property owners.

“Wedding halls are giving discounts keeping in view the unprecedented situation produced by the pandemic,” he said.