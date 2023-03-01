Restaurants in Mysuru on a drive against food aggregators

March 01, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

Restaurants and hotels in Mysuru have locked horns with food aggregators specialising in home delivery on the grounds that the commission charges are high and have launched a drive to dissociate themselves from it.

The Hotel Owners Association members told media persons here on Wednesday that almost 60 per cent of the restaurants and hotels in Mysuru have tie-up with such food aggregators and they are making a concerted effort to break up with the delivery service providers.

Narayana Gowda, president of the Association, said that a majority of those who entered into tie-up with such aggregators did so during the pandemic and the commission charges were only around 12 per cent. But it has steadily increased since then to the point where it was no longer profitable to do business with them.

Mr. Gowda said the food aggregators were not only charging the customers but also the restaurants and hence reaping in profits. ‘’The customer ends up paying almost twice the fare mentioned in the menu if the food was ordered online compared to dining in restaurant’’, said Mr. Narayana Gowda.

Shwetha Madappadi, member of the Association, described the rates and commissions charged by the food aggregators as ‘’daylight robbery’’. Besides, a cursory examination of the accounts of the food delivery service providers indicated that they charged a hefty amount not only for delivery but levied additional charges under different sub-heads such as promotion and advertisement, she added.

‘’This varies from restaurants and hotels and in case of one restaurant ₹24,000 was levied while in case of another restaurant the rate was ₹9,500’’, said Ms. Shwetha.

She said in most cases such billings tend to be ignored given the scale of operations of hotels and restaurants and the local area managers of the food delivery companies tend to give fuzzy explanation adding to the confusion. But a rational analysis of the billing makes it clear that there was financial loss and leakage being incurred by restaurants and hotels and they should desist from associating with food aggregators, said Ms. Shwetha.

Ravi Shastri, another member of the association, said the footprints of food delivery companies and aggregators has expanded to the rural hinterland as well and cautioned the local hotels and restaurants against associating with them.

Mr. Nayarana Gowda said they have launched a drive to convince restaurants and hotels to disengage the services of food aggregators and the response has been mixed so far.