Restaurants, bars can sell liquor till May 17

After giving permission to retail wine stores and MSIL stores to sell liquor, the State government has now allowed bars and restaurants, boarding & lodging facilities and clubs to sell liquor between May 8 and May 17.
In an order issued on Friday, the Excise Commissioner has said that they can sell beer and liquor at MRP from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The government has, however, given them permission to only clear the existing stock. The order states that this is applicable only for takeaways.
The government took this decision after representatives of bars and restaurants met the Chief Minister and informed him that they would incur huge losses as several bottles of beer had an expiry date of six months and would get spoilt.
