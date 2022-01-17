Restaurant association seeks relaxation of weekend curfew, longer operating hours

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India has sought a relaxation of weekend curfew and longer operating hours to provide relief to restaurants, bars, pubs and micro-breweries in the city.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mukesh Tolani, head of NRAI’s Bengaluru chapter, pointed out that the food service industry was already battling challenges. More than 25% of the industry had shut down permanently, leading to loss of jobs for over 25 lakh people, he stated.

Further claiming that the food service industry seems to have been singled out in light of the stringent restrictions, he sought lifting of the weekend curfew since the industry survives mainly on business on weekends. The association has also sought permission for longer operating hours from the existing 10 p.m. to 11.30 p.m. on all days.